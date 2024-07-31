Hollywood’s video game performers head to the picket line over AI protections

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood’s video game performers are heading to the Warner Bros. Studios lot to picket against what they call an unwillingness from top gaming companies to protect voice actors and motion capture workers equally against the unregulated use of artificial intelligence. The protest, set to begin at 9 a.m. Pacific time, marks the first large labor action since game voice actors and performance workers went on strike last Friday. The work stoppage came after more than 18 months of negotiations with gaming giants stalled over protections around the use of AI. Union leaders say AI in particular poses an existential crisis for game performers.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.