Severe storms in the Southeast US leave 1 dead and cause widespread power outages

CANTON, Ga. (AP) — A weather system that produced severe thunderstorms in the Southeast left one man dead in Georgia, caused damage in a South Carolina town and left hundreds of thousands of electricity customers without power. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says a 27-year-old man was found dead after a tree fell on his moving car in the suburban county northwest of Atlanta. Power outages in southeastern Tennessee and northern Georgia fell to about 30,000 by Wednesday morning, down from more than 200,000 in Georgia alone. Straight-line winds caused damage in the downtown district of Orangeburg, South Carolina, blowing down metal from roofs and wood from awnings of downtown businesses.

