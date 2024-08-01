Jailer agrees to plead guilty in case of inmate who froze to death at jail

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former corrections officer at the Walker County jail has agreed to plead guilty to a criminal charge in the death of a mentally ill man who died of hypothermia after being held naked in a concrete cell for two weeks. Federal court records show that Joshua Conner Jones has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors regarding the treatment of two inmates at the jail. Jones agreed to plea guilty to one count of conspiracy to deprive an inmate of their rights related to the 2023 death of Tony Mitchell. He also pleaded guilty to a separate count of depriving an inmate of their rights related to the assault of another inmate.

