Mohammed Deif, Hamas military leader who eluded Israel for decades, is claimed to be dead

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Mohammed Deif, Hamas’ shadowy longtime military leader and one of the alleged masterminds of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel that sparked the war in Gaza, is said to be dead following an Israeli airstrike last month. The Israeli military said it killed Deif in a huge airstrike in southern Gaza on July 13, citing “an intelligence assessment.” There was no immediate confirmation from Hamas officials on Israel’s claim that Deif was dead. He gained mythical status among Palestinians, surviving a string of Israeli assassination attempts and not showing his face in public for decades. For years, he topped Israel’s most-wanted list.

