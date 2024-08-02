A North Carolina county is losing its 2 top election officials weeks before balloting begins

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina county is losing its top two election administrators mere weeks before the first general election ballots go to voters. The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reports that both Pasquotank County Director Emma Tate and deputy Troy White have submitted their resignations. They’re effective Aug. 16. Tate has served as permanent director since early 2020. She said she decided to resign “for a multitude of reasons.” The departures emphasize a turnover problem among local election directors over the past presidential election cycle. County boards in North Carolina begin sending absentee ballots to those who have requested them on Sept. 6.

