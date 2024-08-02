Vitriol about female boxer Imane Khelif fuels concern of backlash against LGBTQ+ and women athletes

PARIS (AP) — LGBTQ+ athletes, officials and observers have warned that a deluge of hateful comments misidentifying a female boxer in the Paris Olympics as transgender or a man could pose dangers for the LGBTQ+ community and female athletes. Famous figures like former U.S. President Donald Trump and “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling have railed against Algerian boxer Imane Khelif after her Italian competitor Angela Carini quit their bout Thursday. Some athletes and LGBTQ+ observers worry such comments have already started to vilify transgender, nonbinary and other LGBTQ+ people at an event championing inclusion. It comes as expanding interpretations of gender identity have spurred a larger political tug-of-war, often centered around sports.

