Whale breach seen during Paris Olympics surfing semifinal competition in Tahiti

TEAHUPO’O, Tahiti (AP) — With all eyes on the ocean during the final day of the Paris Olympics surfing competition in Tahiti on Monday afternoon, a surprise guest made an appearance: a whale. A safe distance from athletes Tatiana Weston-Webb from Brazil and Brisa Hennessy of Costa Rica— who were competing in a semifinal match— the whale breached- giving spectators and photographers the Olympic moment of a lifetime. It’s not uncommon for wild animals such as birds, seals and even sharks to appear while surfing around the world. In Tahiti whales gather around the islands during mating, birthing and migration season.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.