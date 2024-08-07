As the Paris Olympics wind down, Los Angeles swings into planning for 2028
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — From the City of Love to the City of Angels, planning for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics is well underway and organizers are paying close attention to what’s worked, and what hasn’t, so far in Paris. It will be LA’s third time hosting the Olympics and first time since 1984. Swimming great Janet Evans is the chief athlete officer for LA2028, the organizing committee bringing the games to LA. She is focused on giving a voice to athletes and their concerns.