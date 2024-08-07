HOME awarded $16 million for Mesa Hills Affordable Housing Development

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- HOME's proposed South Mesa Hills Development received $16 million in 9% tax credits from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, according to a press release from yesterday.

Per the statement, no taxpayer money is being used to fund this project.

This announcement comes amid resistance from residents in the neighborhood surrounding the proposed site of the development, who are worried that the new project would bring an increase in traffic and crime to the neighborhood, among other concerns.

"We have heard and addressed the concerns of neighbors who reside near the new proposed community in the Mesa Hills area through a private meeting held on May 8th, 2024, and a public meeting held on July 9th, 2024," HOME said in a statement to ABC-7 last week.

"Additionally, there have also been two public meetings within the past three months held by the City of El Paso and attended by HOME staff, where the subject of this wonderful housing community was considered. The proposed zoning changes to the property were approved by a vote of 8-0. HOME is confident that the new community and its residents will be a beautiful addition to the community."