Coronado Neighbors United to oppose HOME project at City Hall

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Coronado Neighbors United will submit "a written petition to request City Council members to vote against the proposed project by the Housing Authority on Mesa Hills PZRZ24-00002", according to a statement.

In May, West El Paso residents near Mesa Hills Drive and Bluff Trail Lane moved forward with their efforts to stop the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso (HOME) from building an affordable housing complex in their neighborhood.

According to the statement, 620 residents from Coronado del Sol, Coronado Hills and surrounding neighborhoods in El Paso signed the petition, which "reflects the widespread firm opposition to the Housing Authority's proposed development on Mesa Hills".

The statement continued, "As a community, we firmly believe that this project is not in the best interest of our neighborhoods and will have adverse effects on our quality of life."

The board of the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso (HOME) decided in a public meeting Tuesday, July 9, that it would consider approving the construction of 104 units of affordable housing in the Mesa Hills Drive area.

The group of residents will host a public event at El Paso City Hall today at 11 a.m. to present the petition to City Council members.