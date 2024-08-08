Words of Wisdom with Rosa Guerrero: Embracing our culture in the classroom 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoan Rosa Guerrero is an educator, humanitarian and outspoken community activist.

Guerrero continues to teach others about the importance of embracing our roots, culture and where we come from.

She recalls being hit by her elementary school teachers for speaking Spanish in the classroom. Guerrero is passionate about Borderland students embracing their roots throughout each grade level.

“You need to know where your parents came from—your grandparents. Never be ashamed of your culture, your culture, your background, your traditions. Never be ashamed of if you can not speak English or Spanish, or whatever. I couldn't speak English. And I learned. And I learned. And I'm still learning. I still make mistakes,” she said.

Guerrero also said it's important to talk to your grandparents and take in their lessons.

"Grandma is the encyclopedia of learning. And you don’t have to push any button. You just talk to grandma. Talk to grandma. And if you have a recorder, record your grandma. Live those memories, because memories are love. Grandmas bring memories. Grandmas bring experiences. Grandmas bring knowledge. Grandmas paved the way in the road for you so you won’t fall. Grandmas are very special."

Continue watching Good Morning El Paso all this week as Rosa Guerrero continues to share her wisdom.