AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Wisconsin’s state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in Wisconsin will select candidates Tuesday who will compete in some of the fall’s most closely watched races. Republicans will choose a challenger to run against U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who is seeking a third term. There are also primaries in two U.S. House districts that could be important for control of Congress. Wisconsin has been among the most competitive states in the last few elections, seeing tiny margins in recent presidential and U.S. Senate races.

