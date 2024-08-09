Russia declares a federal emergency in a border region that is under attack from Ukrainian forces

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s Ministry for Emergencies has declared the situation in the Kursk region a “federal level” emergency. The announcement came four days after hundreds of Ukrainian troops poured over the border in what appeared to be Kyiv’s biggest attack on Russian soil since the war began. Kursk’s acting governor Alexei Smirnov said Friday that “the operational situation in the Kursk region remains difficult.” He said that social services and civic associations were providing assistance to people forced to flee their homes by the fighting. The last Russian figure for evacuations in Kursk was 3,000. Little reliable information about the surprise Ukrainian operation has emerged and its strategic aims are unclear. Ukrainian officials have refused to comment specifically about the incursion.

