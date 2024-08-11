A wildfire near Greece’s capital darkens the skies over Athens and advances fast
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The smell of smoke and soot pervaded has Athens with the sky darkening as a wildfire burned northeast of the Greek capital. More than 250 firefighters, 67 fire engines, 12 planes and six helicopters are fighting the fire. It broke out around 3 p.m. local time around 35 kilometers (22 miles) from Athens. Fire officials said Sunday that the flames are moving fast toward Lake Marathon. The lake is an important reservoir supplying Athens with water. An unknown number of houses have been damaged. Residents of the villages near the area of the fire have been warned by emergency text messaging to evacuate.