ABC-7 at 4: Revolutionize Your HR and Business Leadership at DisruptHR El Paso 2.0
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA-TV)-DisruptHR El Paso 2.0 is hosting an event to revolutionize your HR and business leadership mindset. This event challenges conventional thinking and fuels enthusiasm for progress; it's also a great way to network with local business leaders. Attendees can hear from a compelling roster of speakers who are pioneering the future of work. This event is perfect for HR professionals, entrepreneurs, and business leaders, offering a unique chance to network with like-minded innovators. Get ready to be inspired by thought leaders who are reshaping tomorrow's workplace. DisruptHR El Paso 2.0 will occur at Western Tech-Eastside Campus at 9624 Plaza Circle. Doors open at 5:30 pm on August 15, 2024. The event, which costs $25, provides a cost-effective opportunity to gain valuable insights and network with industry leaders.
Secure your spot today. Link to purchase tickets: https://disrupthr.co/city/el-paso/.
Contact:
Tephanie Hopper
DisruptHR El Paso Coordinator
915-304-9208
disrupthrelpaso@gmail.com
tephanie35@gmail.com