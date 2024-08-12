ABC-7 at 4: Revolutionize Your HR and Business Leadership at DisruptHR El Paso 2.0

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA-TV)- DisruptHR El Paso 2.0 is hosting an event to revolutionize your HR and business leadership mindset. This event challenges conventional thinking and fuels enthusiasm for progress; it's also a great way to network with local business leaders. Attendees can hear from a compelling roster of speakers who are pioneering the future of work. This event is perfect for HR professionals, entrepreneurs, and business leaders, offering a unique chance to network with like-minded innovators. Get ready to be inspired by thought leaders who are reshaping tomorrow's workplace. DisruptHR El Paso 2.0 will occur at Western Tech-Eastside Campus at 9624 Plaza Circle. Doors open at 5:30 pm on August 15, 2024. The event, which costs $25, provides a cost-effective opportunity to gain valuable insights and network with industry leaders.

