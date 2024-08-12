Donald Trump is returning to X for a live interview with the platform’s owner, Elon Musk

Donald Trump is returning — at least for one night — to X, the platform from which he was banned for nearly two years following the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump and Elon Musk, X’s owner, are slated to have a live conversation that the tech titan says will be “unscripted with no limits on subject matter.” Musk endorsed Trump’s candidacy two days after the former president was wounded during an attempted assassination at a Pennsylvania rally last month. Shortly after buying Twitter and rebranding it as X, he reinstated Trump to the platform.

