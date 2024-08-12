From Biden to Gabbard, here’s what Harris’ past debates show before a faceoff with Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is a former San Francisco prosecutor and California attorney general, and she’s long seen her debating skills as a strength. Her sharp public questioning has some highlights of her political career. But there have also been testy debate exchanges that didn’t play as well. And expectations that she will outperform former President Donald Trump might backfire. With Election Day now beginning to loom, the debate may also be one of the last chances Harris and her truncated campaign have to define the opponent and the race they want to run against him for a national audience.

