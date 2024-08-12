The violence in Bangladesh after Hasina’s ouster stirs fear within the country’s Hindu minority

KHULNA, Bangladesh (AP) — Ever since Bangladesh’s prime minister was forced to step down and fled the country, her supporters and associates have faced retaliatory attacks. Members of the country’s Hindu minority feel the most vulnerable to mob violence because they have traditionally backed the former prime minister’s political party, the Awami League, and because of a history of violence against them during previous upheavals in the Muslim-majority country. A rights group says there have been at least 200 attacks against Hindus and other religious minorities since Aug. 5. Yet experts caution it is hard to establish the motivations behind the violence.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.