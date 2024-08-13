Watch: Parkland High School coach placed on administrative leave after apparent altercation with student

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A video appears to show a Parkland High School student being pushed down to the ground by an adult. You can see the video, although blurry and shaky, shows an adult wearing black, grabbing a student wearing red and throwing him to the ground. Afterwards, the adult seems to be holding the student down while on the ground. Sources say it involves a special needs student, but this has yet to be confirmed.

ABC-7 has reached out to Ysleta Independent School District and they released the following statement:

"The incident is currently under investigation and the coach has been placed on administrative leave. Because certain matters involving students and personnel are confidential by law, the Ysleta Independent School District is prohibited from providing further details. However, we want to reassure the public that Ysleta ISD follows policy on all personnel matters and is taking appropriate action."