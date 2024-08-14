36 million U.S. Children exposed to 2x heatwaves compared to their grandparents, according to UNICEF study

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In the United States 36 million children are exposed to double the number of heatwaves compared to 60 years ago, and 5.7 million are exposed to three times as many, according to a new UNICEF analysis.

Using a comparison between the 1960s and the 2020-2024 average, the analysis issues a severe warning about the speed and scale at which extremely hot days, which they measure as days being more than 95 degrees Fahrenheit, are increasing for almost half a billion children worldwide.

“The hottest summer days now seem normal,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. “Extreme heat is increasing, disrupting children’s health, well-being and daily routines.”

Heat stress within the body, caused by exposure to extreme heat, poses unique threats to the health and well-being of children, especially if cooling interventions are not available, according to the analysis. Evidence shows that it also impacts neurodevelopment, mental health, and well-being. The analysis shows children are also exposed to more severe, longer, and frequent heatwaves.

“Children are not little adults. Their bodies are far more vulnerable to extreme heat. Young bodies heat up faster, and cool down more slowly. Extreme heat is especially risky for babies due to their faster heart rate, so rising temperatures are even more alarming for children,” Russell said.

All Member State Parties to the Paris Agreement must submit new national climate plans which are Nationally Defined Contributions. This is set to happen in the upcoming months and the plans will set the course of climate action for the next 10 years.

"Governments must act to get rising temperatures under control, and there is a unique opportunity to do that right now. As governments are currently drafting their national climate action plans, they can do so with the ambition and knowledge that today’s children and future generations will have to live in the world they leave behind.”