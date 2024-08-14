Turkey’s Erdogan meets with Palestinian leader Abbas ahead of speech to parliament

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosts Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas for talks that focus on the war in Gaza. Abbas arrived in Ankara late Wednesday after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Concerns are high that the Israel-Hamas war could fuel a larger regional conflict, especially if Iran retaliates for the assassination of a Hamas official who was in Tehran when he was killed. Erdogan invited Abbas after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the United States Congress in July. The Palestinian leader is due to speak at a special session of lawmakers Thursday in Ankara. Erdogan’s office said the two discussed the path to a permanent cease-fire.

