Wyoming reporter caught using artificial intelligence to create fake quotes and stories

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A reporter at a small Wyoming newspaper has resigned after a competitor discovered he was using artificial intelligence to write stories and fabricate quotes, including some by the governor. The Cody Enterprise’s publisher and editor apologized after they investigated and found AI-fabricated quotes in seven of the reporter’s stories. They’re still reviewing others. The newspaper also plans to create an AI policy to ensure it never happens again. The incident illustrates the potential pitfalls and dangers that generative AI can pose to industries such as journalism if not used ethically.

