Thailand’s Parliament is set to choose a new prime minister with Thaksin’s daughter as nominee

BANGKOK (AP) — The youngest daughter of Thailand’s divisive former leader Thaksin Shinawatra has been nominated before Parliament votes for a new prime minister. The vote Friday would come two days after a court removed the last prime minister over an ethical violation. Paetongtarn Shinawatra is the leader of the Pheu Thai party but holds no elected office. If she is approved, she would become Thailand’s second female prime minister and the third from the Shinawatra family. Thaksin is one of Thailand’s most popular but divisive political figures and his influence is considered a factor in the political support for Paetongtarn.

