AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Alaska’s primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alaska voters are set to shrink the pool of contenders for its highly sought-after U.S. House seat from a dozen candidates to just four. In Alaska, every candidate runs on the same primary ballot, regardless of partisan affiliation. The primary is Tuesday. The four candidates with the most votes advance to the general election, when voters can rank the candidates in order of preference. Two well-known Republicans, Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom and Nick Begich, and the Democratic incumbent, Rep. Mary Peltola, are among those vying for a spot on the fall ballot.

