Jamaican police arrest 6 suspects in mass shooting that killed 8 and injured 9

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Jamaican police have arrested at least six suspects in connection with a mass shooting in which eight people were recently killed in the island’s southern region. The most recent suspect was arrested late Thursday, police said in a statement. Seven of the victims were killed in one shooting and an eighth one was killed in a related shooting shortly afterward, authorities said. Among the victims was a 7-year-old boy. Nine other people were injured in the first shooting Sunday at a birthday party in the parish of Clarendon, located west of the capital of Kingston. Among those injured was a baby.

