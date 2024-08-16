Palestinian health officials say first case of polio confirmed in Gaza, in a 10-month-old child

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian health ministry says it has recorded the first case of polio in an unvaccinated 10-month old-child in the Gaza city of Deir al-Balah. The ministry says that after discovering the child’s symptoms, tests were conducted in Jordan’s capital of Amman and the case was confirmed to be polio. The World Health Organization didn’t immediately confirm the case or respond to requests for comment. The U.N. health and children’s agencies have called for seven-day pauses in the war, starting at the end of August to vaccinate 640,000 Palestinian children against polio following the discovery of the virus in wastewater in two major cities last month.

