Peter Sellars’ staging of Prokofiev’s `The Gambler’ is Salzburg Festival’s latest offbeat success

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Offbeat operas have been some of the Salzburg Festival’s best in recent years, the latest a colorful, outlandish and entertaining staging of Sergei Prokofiev’s “The Gambler” by director Peter Sellars. Starring soprano Asmik Grigorian and tenor Sean Panikkar, the 125-minute work was met with enthusiastic applause when it opened Monday night in the Felsenreitschule, the theater built into the Mönchsberg mountain known for its use in the 1965 film “The Sound of Music.” There are five additional performances through Aug. 28, and a stream will be available on Medici.tv starting Aug. 24.

