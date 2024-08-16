The top UN court sets a December date for the start of hearings in a landmark climate change case

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The top United Nations court says that public hearings will open Dec. 2 in a landmark case seeking a non-binding advisory opinion on “the obligations of States in respect of climate change.” The U.N. General Assembly sent the case to the International Court of Justice last year, with Secretary-General António Guterres saying at the time that he hoped the opinion would encourage nations “to take the bolder and stronger climate action that our world so desperately needs.” The court said Friday that it had received written comments from 62 nations and organizations related to 91 written statements on the issue it had earlier received.

