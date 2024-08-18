Blinken is back in the Middle East to press for the conclusion of an Israel-Hamas ceasefire

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has begun his ninth diplomatic mission to the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. He arrived in Israel on Sunday to press for the quick conclusion of a ceasefire agreement. Late last week, the three countries mediating the proposed ceasefire reported progress on a deal under which Israel would halt most military operations in Gaza and release a number of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the release of hostages held by Hamas. Blinken meets Israeli leaders Monday and plans to go to Egypt on Tuesday.

