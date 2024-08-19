1 dead, 6 missing after luxury superyacht sailboat sinks in storm off Sicily

ROME (AP) — One body has been found after a luxury superyacht sailboat carrying foreign tourists capsized and sank off Sicily in bad weather. Six other people are still missing. Fifteen people were rescued early Monday from the 184-foot Bayesian sailboat. Luca Cari from the fire rescue services says one body was found near the wreck at a depth of 163 feet. Another six are unaccounted for. He says a helicopter and rescue boats from the coast guard and fire rescue service are at the scene searching for the missing. The sailboat capsized at about 5 a.m. off Palermo.

