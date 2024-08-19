University of Missouri student group ‘heartbroken’ after it was told to rename its Welcome Black BBQ

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Black student group at the University of Missouri says it was forced to rename an upcoming barbecue the Welcome Black and Gold BBQ instead of the Welcome Black BBQ. The Legion of Black Collegians at the University of Missouri said in a post on Instagram that it spent months fighting the decision and was “heartbroken.” But the university defended the change in a statement, saying the modification was made to reflect that the campus is “welcoming to all.” The name-change dustup comes nearly a decade after massive protests erupted in 2015 on the Columbia campus over the administration’s handling of racial slurs and other racist acts.

