Charges dropped against man accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman at a Missouri mall

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped charges against a man accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman after she went to a suburban Kansas City mall to shop for baby clothes. A spokesperson for the Jackson County prosecutor’s office said Monday that not enough evidence had been obtained to prove the charges filed against the 21-year-old suspect beyond a reasonable doubt. Authorities believe there were multiple people who fired shots after two groups got into an argument at Independence Center last November. 19-year-old Karla Brown was killed, but police were not able to find any of the guns that were used, forcing investigators to rely on gun casings and blood spatter.

