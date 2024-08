EL PASO, Texas (KVIA-TV)—MPOX has been declared a global health emergency. The World Health Organization says a deadlier strain of M-pox is rapidly ongoing in Africa, reaching four largely unaffected countries. El Paso Health Authority explains what this means for the El Paso area.

