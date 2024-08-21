At least 55 arrested after clashes with police outside Israeli Consulate in Chicago during DNC

CHICAGO (AP) — At least 55 protesters were arrested following violent clashes with police in downtown Chicago on the second night of the Democratic National Convention. Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling called the clashes outside the Israeli Consulate Tuesday evening “a danger to our city.” Snelling said Wednesday that the protesters “showed up with the intention of committing acts of violence, vandalism.” The arrests took place as Democrats met about 2 miles away at the United Center for a second night of speeches.

