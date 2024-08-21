Skip to Content
El Paso Community College opens new lactation pods at 5 of their campuses

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Community College has announced it has opened mamava lactation pods at 5 of their campuses. This is part of EPCC's Family Friendly Campus Project.

The lactation pods will be available students, faculty, and staff at Mission del Paso campus, Valle Verde campus, Rio Grande campus, Northwest campus, and the Administrative Services Center.

EPCC says the pods will provide a welcoming study space for students and their families, and will also help with parenting responsibilities. EPCC says the lactation pods will give mothers a chance to recharge as they nurse or pump. EPCC adds they want to encourage mothers to continue their education and utilize these lactation pods.

Lactation pods do not have room numbers. The Mamava XL-V6 pods are best suited for large workspaces, and wheelchair accessibility. Lactation pods will have a cell phone app that allows students to unlock the pod.

