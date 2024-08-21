Mesilla Valley Transportation hosts Driver Appreciation Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Mesilla Valley Transportation (MVT) hosted their Driver Appreciation Day Event on Wednesday, August 21st, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. MVT says "we recognize that our drivers are essential to our success. Their dedication and hard work drive our company forward every day."

The highlight of the day was a car giveaway! The award was presented to the driver with the best MPG average and a perfect CSA score for the quarter. It was personally awarded by Royal Jones, President and CEO of MVT.

Ivan Sanchez, a truck driver, won the car and shared how he feels, "unreal. It almost feels like I'm dreaming. Like, I didn't think this was going to be possible. I knew I wanted to try to do this. I never thought it was gonna be done like this quickly. So it is a complete shock to the eyes, but it's awesome, I love it."

The much-anticipated announcement of the car giveaway winner happened at the El Paso terminal located at 9525 Escobar Dr, El Paso, TX 79907. MVT says this award is a testament to their dedication to appreciating the hard work and dedication of their drivers.

The special event took place simultaneously at their terminals in El Paso, Denver, Nashville, Hutchins, and Laredo. During the event, drivers and their families enjoyed delicious food, and great attractions. It also featured engaging activities, prizes, and entertainment.



