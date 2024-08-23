2 journalists killed in Turkish airstrike in northern Iraq, local officials say

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — Officials and media reports say two female journalists were killed in a Turkish airstrike that hit their car in northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region. The journalists worked for a local Kurdish media company, according to local media outlet Roj News and an official in Sulaimaniyah province who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment publicly. Qubad Talabani, deputy prime minister of the regional government in northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region, condemned the strike. Roj News reported that six other journalists were also injured. There was no immediate statement from Turkish officials. Earlier the Turkish foreign ministry said its forces had “neutralized” 16 PKK members in other parts of northern Iraq.

