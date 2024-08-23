Former Alabama prosecutor found guilty of abusing position for sex

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama prosecutor was found guilty of six corruption charges for soliciting sexual favors from at least three women who he was also prosecuting for crimes. Houston County former Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson was accused of using his role as a prosecutor to ask for sexual photos and to hire a sex worker. The Houston County jury found Johnson guilty on three counts of soliciting anything for a corrupt purpose, and three counts of intentional use of office for personal gain. The six charges include three felonies and three misdemeanors. Johnson was taken into custody by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office ahead of a sentencing hearing. His lawyers have requested bond and cited health problems.

