Government announces more COVID-19 tests can be ordered through mail for no cost
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans will be able to order up to four COVID-19 nasal swab tests delivered to their home free of charge starting in late September. The U.S. Health and Human Services agency that oversees the testing has not announced an exact date for ordering to begin. The tests, which can be ordered at COVIDtests.gov, will detect current virus strains. They will be available for people to order ahead of the holiday season when family and friends gather for celebrations, an HHS spokesperson said in an emailed statement.