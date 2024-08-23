Two freelance journalists reportedly killed with guerrillas in army raid on home in southern Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — Two freelance journalists in the strife-torn nation of Myanmar have been killed, one allegedly after being captured, when security forces raided the home of one of them in the southern state of Mon. Win Htut Oo, a 26-year-old freelancer working for the Democratic Voice of Burma, an online and broadcast news agency, and Htet Myat Thu, who was 28, were the latest journalists to be killed by the security forces since the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021. A spokesperson for the Democratic Voice of Burma said Htet Myat Thu’s house was raided Wednesday by about 30 members of the security forces.

