Moscow and Kyiv exchange attacks as Ukraine marks independence anniversary
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine have exchanged drone, missile and artillery attacks as Kyiv marked its third Independence Day since Moscow’s full-scale invasion. Local officials say two people were killed and four were wounded, including a baby, when Russian forces shelled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, the capital of the partially occupied Kherson region. Ukraine’s air force said it had intercepted and destroyed seven drones over the country’s south. Russian long-range bombers also attacked the area of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island with four cruise missiles, while the wider Kherson region was also struck by aerial bombs. In Russia, the Defense Ministry said Saturday that air defenses had shot down seven drones overnight.