Tusk says he doesn’t have the votes in parliament to liberalize Poland’s strict abortion law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has acknowledged that he does not have the backing in parliament to change the country’s abortion law, which is among the most restrictive in Europe. Tusk returned to power decade last December at the head of a coalition that spans a broad ideological divide, with lawmakers on the left who want to legalize abortion and conservatives who strongly oppose that. Tusk said his government is working on establishing new procedures in the prosecutor’s office and in Polish hospitals in order to ease some of the restrictions.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.