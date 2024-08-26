A Florida man set to be executed this week appeals to the US Supreme Court for a stay
Associated Press/Report for America
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man scheduled to be put to death is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to delay his execution so his challenge to Florida’s lethal injection procedures can be heard. Loran Cole is slated to be executed Thursday for raping a woman and murdering her brother in 1994. Now Cole is appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court to stay his execution. The 57-year-old is arguing that he deserves a hearing to weigh his challenge of the state’s death penalty procedures.