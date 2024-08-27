Mexico puts relations with U.S., Canadian embassies ‘on pause’ for slamming judicial overhaul plan

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president told reporters Tuesday he has put relations with the United States and Canadian embassies “on pause” after the two countries voiced concerns over a proposed controversial judicial overhaul. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador didn’t elaborate Tuesday on what a pause would mean. Last Thursday, American ambassador Ken Salazar called the proposal a “risk” to democracy that would endanger Mexico’s commercial relationship with the United States, angering the Mexican president. Salazar has since dialed back his tone. López Obrador also accused Canada of interfering with an internal matter for expressing apprehension about the proposal. The three countries share a crucial commercial relationship that reached an estimated $1.8 trillion in trade in 2022.

