Opera Philadelphia cuts all tickets to $11 in ‘pick your price’ model, hoping to widen audience

Opera Philadelphia is lowering all tickets to $11 under new general director Anthony Roth Costanzo, establishing a “pick your price” model aimed at widening the company’s audience. Costanzo announced the company has raised $7 million since he took over on June 1 from David Devan, who retired after 13 seasons. The money addressed debt and enabled the new model, in which people can pay more than the minimum if they want to. Opera Philadelphia sold 14,211 tickets last season at an average of $85.77, resulting in 13% of the company’s revenue.

