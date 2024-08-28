Defense ministry network disruption causes widespread outages in the Netherlands

THE HAGUE (AP) — A network outage at the Ministry of Defense has caused major IT failures across the Netherlands. Flights are grounded, civil servants locked out of their computers and police officers resort to texting one another. A spokesperson for the Dutch defense ministry confirmed an outage in one of its networks that’s also used elsewhere in the Dutch government. The extent and the cause of the problems are not yet known. Travelers at the southern Eindhoven Airport were stuck since the early morning with flights from budget carriers Ryanair and Transavia canceled. The defense ministry says it is unclear how long the outage will last.

