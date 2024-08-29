Darlington honors the late Cale Yarborough at his hometown track where he won five Southern 500s

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Darlington Raceway will honor late NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough at his hometown track where he won five Southern 500s and left a legacy of success. Yarborough died at age 84 last New Year’s Eve. There will be the Oldsmobile Cutlass he drove to his third straight NASCAR Cup Series title in 1978 on display for fans. Then Hall of Fame racer Dale Jarrett will drive the machine on the opening pace laps. Yarborough was the first to win three straight Cup Series championships. He finished his career with 83 victories, tied for sixth most with Jimmie Johnson.

