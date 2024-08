Denmark has a record 25 government ministers after a major reshuffle

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has appointed six new ministers in a major reshuffle of her three-party centrist government, bringing the number of ministers to 25 — the largest ever in 30 years. One of the ministers will head a new government office of emergency preparedness. Frederiksen said Thursday that “the world has become more troubled,” as she announced that Torsten Schack Pedersen will be in charge of the new ministry, after the new government was formally presented to King Frederik X. Denmark also gets a minister in charge of the European Union affairs, ahead of its rotating EU presidency.

