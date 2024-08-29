Lawyer blames psychiatric disorder shared by 3 Australian Christian extremists for fatal siege

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A lawyer has told a coroner that three Christian extremists would probably not have fatally shot two police officers and a bystander in an ambush on a rural Australian property and wounded a third officer two years ago if they had not shared the same psychiatric disorder. Brothers Gareth and Nathaniel Train and Gareth’s wife Stacey Train were killed by police reinforcements with armored vehicles, ending a six-hour siege in December 2022 in Queensland state. State Coroner Terry Ryan on Thursday ended his 17-day inquiry into the cause of the violence that claimed six lives. The lawyer leading evidence in the inquiry, Ruth O’Gorman, told Ryan that all three probably shared the same delusional disorder.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.