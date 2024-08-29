WHO announces limited pauses in Gaza fighting to allow for polio vaccinations

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. World Health Organization has announced limited pauses in fighting in Gaza to allow for polio vaccinations for hundreds of thousands of children after a baby contracted the first confirmed case in 25 years in the Palestinian territory. The WHO representative in the Palestinian territories described them as “humanitarian pauses” that will last three days in different areas of the war-ravaged territory. They will start Sunday in central Gaza, followed by another three-day pause in southern Gaza and then another in northern Gaza. The agency says the campaign has been coordinated with Israeli authorities.

